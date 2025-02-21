Warriors to start post-All-Star break slate without young star

The Golden State Warriors will have to wait a bit longer to get ascendant star Jonathan Kuminga back from injury.

Warriors will face Kings without Jonathan Kuminga

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Kuminga will not be active for the Warriors’ Thursday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings with a foot ailment:

“Jonathan Kuminga remains out for the Warriors tomorrow night in Sacramento. Every other rotation player available for both Kings and Warriors as they exit the All-Star break with identical 28-27 records,” Slater reported.

Kuminga has been out for a month and a half running

The Warriors have been without their key forward since after their Jan. 4 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kuminga went down prior to that game with a non-contact ankle sprain in a pre-game shoot-around.

Golden State is looking to continue to right the ship following their trade for star forward Jimmy Butler. The Democratic Republic of the Congo native would give the Dubs a major scoring lift as their third-leading offensive weapon averaging 16.8 points and five rebounds per game.

Warriors to lean on key wings as Kuminga’s return looms

Encouragingly, Kuminga was a participant in Warriors’ practice for the first time since going down on Wednesday. The franchise announced that his return will be contingent upon his progress (h/t NBC Sports’ Bay Area’s Angelina Martin).

Until that time comes, Golden State will continue to rely on forward Moses Moody, as well as Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield to man his position and pick up his offensive slack. The Warriors are 0-2 against the Kings on the year. They’ll look to improve to 1-2 in the season series, and 11-11 without Kuminga in tonight’s affair, with tip-off slated for 7 PM PT.