Warriors relishing new elements star forward brings to their scheme

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors look like a new team with Jimmy Butler on board, and they’re loving it.

Warriors stars rave about Jimmy Butler’s impact

With 27 games left to go until the playoffs, the No. 10-seeded Warriors (28-27), could either fall out of the play-in in the Western Conference or re-enter playoff positioning by closing the 3.5-game gap between them and the No. 6-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Butler’s presence makes the latter much more realistic. NBA.com’s Kalyb Champion shared this quote from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr about how the Marquette product gives them an edge in the free-throw department:

“The fact that Jimmy went to the line 15 times, 13 times vs. Chicago shows you the power of free throws,” Kerr said following the Warriors’ win in Milwaukee. “The ability to get your defense set and settle a game down is a big change. We don’t go to the line much, but in the last two games — over 30 attempts in both games — maybe that’s about to change.”

In the postseason, when games slow down, having a player like Butler who can put opposing teams in foul trouble early and in the bonus late will go a long way. The 35-year-old will also help the Dubs continue to generate high-percentage looks to complement their perimeter attack.

Warriors: Stephen Curry expresses confidence in Butler

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Also per Champion, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry glowed about how Butler makes things run smoother in Golden State:

“Every possession doesn’t feel as hard,” Curry said of playing next to Butler. “You have to worry about someone else. If there is a double and you get off it, something good is going to happen on the back end.

“He’s a shot creator, a finisher, somebody that you have to take into account no matter where he’s on the floor,” Curry continued. “He plays at his own speed, can get to the foul line, and takes advantage of matchups. He’s a competitor at the highest of levels.”

Butler is the best No. 2 option that Golden State has had since Klay Thompson back in 2021-22. They won the championship that year. Should Jonathan Kuminga be able to approximate Andrew Wiggins’ productivity, Butler and Curry could lead the Warriors to a potential deep playoff run.