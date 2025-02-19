Warriors could land All-Star center next summer

Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors can still make a play to trade for Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic down the road.

Warriors predicted to pursue Bulls' Nikola Vucevic

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar linked the Warriors back to Vucevic in a hypothetical summer trade (h/t The Sporting News’ Caleb Hightower):

“The Bulls’ decision to move Zach LaVine shows that they’re ready to embrace a rebuild, and Vucevic is a natural candidate to follow,” Bitar wrote. “The Warriors reportedly passed on acquiring him at the deadline due to draft-pick hesitance, but they or another contender may reconsider in the summer. Vucevic’s ability to space the floor and dominate the glass makes him a strong fit for teams in win-now mode.”

Vucevic could be a strong short-term option for the Warriors

The 34-year-old big man would potentially give the Warriors the final bit of standout offense they need to truly vie for a title. How Golden State performs in the 2025 NBA playoffs will paint a clearer picture as to how much more help they’ll need on either side of the floor, should they qualify.

The Montenegrin talent is still a high-scoring double-double waiting to happen. Vucevic averages 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season.

Therefore, while the Dubs look stronger with Jimmy Butler leading their charge next to Stephen Curry, they’ll need to prove themselves come postseason time. Vucevic will be on an expiring $21.48 million deal next season. As a result, the Warriors may be able to acquire him at a lesser price while having the flexibility to move off of him at the end of the next campaign if his play, particularly on the defensive end, doesn’t perform up to standard.