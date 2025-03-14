Warriors superstar suggests he’ll play until at least 2028

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry may have a new idea on when he’d like to retire.

Warriors: Stephen Curry out to play beyond 2028

According to 95.7 The Game, Curry is setting his mind on playing for at least three more seasons after the current campaign (h/t Bleacher Report’s Andrew Peters):

“I know my contract is lined up and I’d like to outplay that, for sure,” Curry said.

Curry may continue to lead Warriors for many more years

The Davidson product is under contract until 2026-27. He’ll make $59.6 million next season, followed by $62.5 million on the final year of his deal.

Curry, 36, still has many good years left in him, if he opts to elongate his career as specified. He currently averages 24.5 points, 6.1 assists and an NBA-leading 4.5 three-pointers made per game this season.

Named an All-Star for the 11th time in 2025, the Ohio native is having a down year by his standards, though he’s erupted for 30.1 PPG over his last 17 contests. Curry has also led the Warriors to a 12-2 record over their last 14 games, pulling them back into playoff positioning.

Should Curry retire in 2027, he’ll be a lock for the Hall of Fame. The NBA’s all-time leader in career three-pointers made would have a great chance to be productive as age and attrition kick in, based on his high-IQ skill set, should he opt to play until around 40 years of age.