Warriors superstar humbly denies being title favorites amid tear

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors leader Stephen Curry has enough experience to know a true championship team when he sees it. His Warriors this year still have more work to do.

Warriors eyeing title while dominating of late

In a recent interview with Steiny & Guru on 95.7 The Game, Curry said this about the Warriors’ title strength (h/t Bolavip’s Alejandro Lopez Vega):

“I like where we are right now, I think we have what it takes to do it,” Curry said. “But I’m not fast-forwarding to say we are a championship team now because we have another level to get to.”

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Warriors could reach another level once at full strength

Golden State is 12-2 in their last 14 games. Jimmy Butler has completely changed their fortune since making his Warriors debut on Feb. 8 against the Chicago Bulls.

Yet, the Dubs have only won against three title contenders in the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks. All three opponents were without one of their top-two stars in those games.

Given that, the four-time champion Curry understands that more definitive wins will be needed to prove Golden State’s prowess against the NBA’s elite. More importantly, Jonathan Kuminga’s set to return from a sprained ankle on Thursday.

Thus, the Warriors will have the opportunity to round into championship form with a fully-equipped roster to end the year.