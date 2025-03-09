Warriors superstar reaches 25K career points in win vs. Pistons

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry added one of the most groundbreaking achievements of his career to his resume on Saturday.

Warriors: Stephen Curry now has 25K career points

With his 32 points in the Warriors’ 115-110 win over the Detroit Pistons at home, Curry amassed 25,000 points for his career, with a standing total of 25,017. The Davidson product became the 26th player in NBA history to achieve the feat (h/t ESPN).

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

It’s taken Curry a total of 1,011 regular season games played to reach the milestone. The Ohio native crossed the 25K-point threshold with 8:32 to go in the third quarter against Detroit.

Curry adds pivotal Hall-of-Fame marker to rap sheet

Reaching 25,000 points is a rare feat in the NBA. As the league’s all-time leader in career three-pointers made, Curry now adds one of the most prolific scoring markers a player can attain to his list of accomplishments.

The two-time NBA MVP already has a list that is worthy of Hall-of-Fame commendation. Nonetheless, this makes his case to be a first-ballot honoree all the more stronger. He’ll look to continue rapidly increasing his scoring average on the year after a slow start to the campaign as the Warriors roll on in their winning ways with Jimmy Butler in town.