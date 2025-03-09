Warriors superstar reaches 25K career points in win vs. Pistons

March 9, 2025
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry added one of the most groundbreaking achievements of his career to his resume on Saturday.

Warriors: Stephen Curry now has 25K career points

With his 32 points in the Warriors’ 115-110 win over the Detroit Pistons at home, Curry amassed 25,000 points for his career, with a standing total of 25,017. The Davidson product became the 26th player in NBA history to achieve the feat (h/t ESPN).

It’s taken Curry a total of 1,011 regular season games played to reach the milestone. The Ohio native crossed the 25K-point threshold with 8:32 to go in the third quarter against Detroit.

Curry adds pivotal Hall-of-Fame marker to rap sheet

Reaching 25,000 points is a rare feat in the NBA. As the league’s all-time leader in career three-pointers made, Curry now adds one of the most prolific scoring markers a player can attain to his list of accomplishments.

The two-time NBA MVP already has a list that is worthy of Hall-of-Fame commendation. Nonetheless, this makes his case to be a first-ballot honoree all the more stronger. He’ll look to continue rapidly increasing his scoring average on the year after a slow start to the campaign as the Warriors roll on in their winning ways with Jimmy Butler in town.

