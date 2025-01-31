Warriors superstar nearing rare feat that could add stamp to Hall-of-Fame career

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is on the verge of achieving something that only 25 players have accomplished in NBA history.

After the Warriors downed the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 116-109 on Wednesday night, the franchise revealed that Curry passed Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen for No. 27 on the league’s all-time leading scorers list (h/t Liam Willerup of Golden State Warriors on SI).

Warriors: Stephen Curry closing in on 25K career points

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Curry’s milestone is a special reminder of how elite of a scorer he’s been throughout the majority of his career. The Davidson product has averaged 20 or more points in each of the last 13 seasons. The two-time scoring champion has revolutionized the three-point shot in the NBA and it has allowed him to enjoy longevity in the Association, where he’s playing at an All-Star level even at 36 years of age.

Passing Allen is no small matter either. The UCONN product gained entry into the Hall of Fame in large part because of the eight times he averaged 20-plus per game, as well as his career average of 18.9 PPG. It took Allen 1,300 games to amass 24,505 points scored as opposed to Curry, who hit 24,515 total points in 994 games.

Curry can enter rarified air before this season concludes

Curry could reach 25K points this year if he averages a mere 13.9 PPG for the next 35 games that remain on the Warriors’ schedule. In all likelihood, if his season average of 22.3 PPG holds up along with his health the rest of the way out, the Ohio native will reach the feat in 22 games played.