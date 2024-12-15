Warriors should act on Blazers’ reduced asking price for star wing

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have a ripe opportunity to continue flexing their muscles in the trade market. The Warriors just traded for former Brooklyn Nets star point guard Dennis Schroder, who brings 18.4 points and 6.6 assists per game to their ball club. Now, a Western Conference franchise just made one of the NBA’s major two-way stars up for the taking at an absolute bargain.

Warriors have a golden opportunity to trade for Blazers star

According to Forbes’s Evan Sidery, the Portland Trail Blazers halved the return they are seeking for forward Jerami Grant. Once priced at two first-rounders, the Blazers now seek only one future first along with a promising young talent:

“Portland would be willing to part with Grant for one first-round pick and a promising prospect instead of two future first-round selections,” Sidery published on X on Sunday afternoon. “Grant is under contract through 2027-28 making $30+ million annually.”

Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Grant would upgrade Warriors as an elite two-way 3rd option

Do the Warriors need a long, elite defender who can lock down on the perimeter and help protect the rim? Yes. Would the Warriors strengthen their championship pursuits by adding a scorer who could easily be the No. 3 star they desperately need? You bet. Does Grant check those boxes while offering to maintain their status as the best outside shooting team in the league?

Meet the 6-7, 210-pound wing shooting 38.5 percent from three-point range and scoring 16 points per game on only 13.3 field goal attempts a night. In an elevated role in Golden State, Grant would be an elite catch-and-shoot option for stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to kick to in the half-court and on the fast break. He’s also averaged over 20 points per game in three previous seasons and clamps down on defense.

Warriors have exactly what Blazers want for Grant

The 30-year-old would allow the Dubs to play a sizable lineup with fellow 6-7 wing Andrew Wiggins at the two and Grant at the three, along with the 6-6 star defender in Green at the four next to head coach Steve Kerr’s choice of a center at the five. The Warriors have six future first-round picks between now and 2031 and a hoard of young talents including Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody to expend.

While Golden State has expressed confidence in the former two, they could parlay their first-round pick in 2031 — when their dynasty would likely near or reach its end, along with Moody for Grant. The Warriors appear serious in their efforts to craft another title-winning team and Grant would put them one huge step closer to making that a reality as soon as this spring.