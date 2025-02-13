Warriors’ rising star hoping Jimmy Butler can mentor him to greatness

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler’s arrival means more for the Golden State Warriors than what he will produce on the floor.

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga excited to learn from Jimmy Butler

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Warriors ascendant star Jonathan Kuminga opened up about what it will mean to be teammates with Butler moving forward (h/t Hollie_415):

“I think it’s actually great for me, being around him, trying to pick up some of the stuff he does. I feel like I see myself kind of having a similar type of game,” Kuminga said.

Butler can be instrumental in Kuminga’s growth

Kuminga shows signs that he can develop into being a gifted scorer in the league. Despite his talent, he’s still a raw product who could refine his repertoire.

The 22-year-old can sometimes get excessive with his dribbling when looking for his midrange shot. Kuminga could also learn from the efficient ways that the Marquette product finds his buckets.

Butler continues to show mastery in getting to his spots off the ball. The 6-7 wing has scored 25 and 20 points in his first two games with the Warriors respectively. He’s done so while taking 12 field goals on both occasions. Thus, he could teach Kuminga how to use his size and athleticism to pin defenders down low and rise up for quick and high-percentage shots.

Should Kuminga remain in Golden State for the next three seasons in accordance with Butler’s contract, he could blossom even further into an elite bench-scoring option. All-Stardom could be next from there.