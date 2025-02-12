Warriors could bolster bench with aggressive scoring guard

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors’ bench could improve further if they pursue an energizing scorer on the open market.

Warriors could pursue Lonnie Walker IV in free agency

Golden State features five guards in their backcourt at the moment this season. However, Golden State has recently explored using Moses Moody in the frontcourt.

Thus, they could look to sign Lonnie Walker IV, as The Times of India’s Raunak Bose relayed from a report that NBA reporter Marc Stein recently released:

“The Golden State Warriors are reportedly eyeing former Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV, currently showcasing his talents in the EuroLeague with Zalgiris Kaunas. With a looming escape clause in his contract set to expire on February 18th, Walker presents a nice opportunity to strengthen the Warriors’ bench,” Bose wrote.

Warriors need a scorer who can catch fire

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Golden State has already reaped major benefits from trading Andrew Wiggins for Jimmy Butler. The Dubs are 2-0 since Butler joined their ranks. A player like Walker who plays with intensity and a fast pace would give life to the Warriors’ second unit.

The 26-year-old averages 9.8 points for his career. Walker IV took over Game 4 of the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals for his then-Los Angeles Lakers. His 15-point fourth quarter gave Los Angeles the win. Walker IV was pivotal to the Lakers beating the then-defending champions and reaching that year’s Western Conference Finals.

Golden State has new grit with Butler in their starting unit. The Pennsylvania native could provide them with even more off of their bench. His defensive capabilities would also service the Warriors as they look to close the gap in the Western Conference standings and make a dark horse playoff push come spring.