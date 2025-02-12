Ex-Warriors All-Star issues bold comments following deadline trade

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Former Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins recently opened up on the trade that sent him from the Bay to the Miami Heat this season.

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins calls Golden State split “hard”

At his introductory press conference with the Heat, Wiggins had this to say about the blockbuster deal:

“Once I got the news, it’s time for a new chapter. It’s hard, but that’s the NBA… It’s a business. I’m here. I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited. I feel like we can do something special here. We got a nice squad. Great coaching staff. Amazing fans. I’m looking forward to it… They’re a winning organization. They do things right. They do it the right way. When you come here, you just gotta be ready to work.” Wiggins said.

Wiggins gave the Warriors six strong seasons of play

Wiggins was instrumental in Golden State maintaining their status as championship contenders following Kevin Durant’s departure from the team in 2019. The Kansas product was a 2022 NBA All-Star with the franchise.

He also helped the Warriors capture their fourth NBA title in the Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green era in that same 2022 campaign. Wiggins’ scoring and dominant rebounding were paramount to their championship run.

All things considered, the 29-year-old captured glory with the Dubs, but will now look to embark on a new journey with the Heat. Wiggins was dealt to Miami in exchange for star forward Jimmy Butler. He’ll look to help the Heat stay competitive in the Eastern Conference while potentially taking on a larger scoring role akin to his former days with the Minnesota Timberwolves.