Warriors reunion with 2x Finals MVP could come out of left field as Suns spiral

The groundwork is being laid for the Phoenix Suns to move on from Kevin Durant and start from scratch. That could open the door for Durant to reunite with the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors: Suns’ struggles could lead to Kevin Durant trade

The Suns’ woes in 2024 don’t all fall on Durant’s shoulders. The superstar forward has played at an MVP level this season, averaging 27.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. However, their team’s fabric just has not worked since he moved to Phoenix.

Now leading a formidable big three including All-Star Devin Booker and star guard Bradley Beal, the Suns have not capitalized on arguably the most formidable scoring trio in the NBA. Sitting below .500 at 15-17 on the year as the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference, tensions are high in the Valley.

Michael Saenz of Sir Charles in Charge shared this bit from Booker about where the team’s morale is at this juncture of the campaign, and what that could mean for Phoenix ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline:

“In the words of Devin Booker, the “frustration level is high” for the team as they continue to struggle with inconsistency. At this point, there are some very big questions about this team’s future that will need to be answered over the next few weeks. With the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaching, it’s only natural to wonder what the future could hold. And if the front office doesn’t believe this team can turn this season around in the second half of the year, perhaps it’s time to make a bold move,” Saenz wrote.

Durant could stop Finals drought in Warriors reunion

To add to the interesting dynamic that’s unfolding, Durant shared a photo dump on Instagram on Wednesday which included a picture of himself with his former Warriors superstar teammate Stephen Curry during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France (h/t Farbod Esnaashari of Golden State Warriors on SI). Overreaction should not be made over the post, but with the way the sports world has gone of late, any message could be a cryptic message.

That being said, it would not be far-fetched for the Suns to mull moving Durant and initiate a rebuilding. This could have major implications for a Warriors team that has also struggled in a similar fashion. Golden State is not much better than Phoenix this season, only one game better than the latter with a 16-16 record. The Dubs are actively seeking another All-Star player to pair next to Curry for another title run.

Durant’s divorce from the Warriors has been more favorable for Golden State than the former 2014 NBA MVP, as the Warriors won a fourth championship in 2022. However, the split has caught up to both parties. The Warriors could instantly become title favorites once again if they reformed their revolutionary superteam with Durant.

The 36-year-old has made the playoffs in four of the last five seasons since leaving the Bay, but has only been out of the first round twice without a single Conference Finals or Finals appearance in that span. As he ages, Durant’s window to win a third ring may be closing, much like the Warriors’ window with Curry, 36, and Draymond Green, 34, at their helm.

Warriors have pieces to make the Suns an attractive offer

Thus, if Golden State is serious about milking the most out of whatever time they have left with their star duo still playing at a high level, pushing their chips to the front of the table to land Durant would be well worth it in the short-term. While they’d likely have to give up their young rising star Jonathan Kuminga, as well as former All-Star Andrew Wiggins and other assets to appease the Suns and make a deal work financially, Durant could give the franchise a handful of years at an elite level of play, which realistically could result in multiple championships. He’s only under contract until the spring of 2026, which would also give the Warriors the chance to re-up him on a lesser deal than the $50-plus million he’s currently taking home.