Warriors pull off trade for dynamic slashing point guard

The Golden State Warriors just got the ball rolling on trade season in this 2024-25 NBA campaign. With injuries decimating the Warriors’ bench unit, Golden State made a move to reinforce their point guard depth.

Warriors acquire Dennis Schroder from Nets

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors executed a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for star point guard Dennis Schroder. Charania broke down the details of the trade on Saturday afternoon:

“The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a deal to send guard Dennis Schroder and one second-round pick to the Golden State Warriors for De’Anthony Melton and three second-round picks, sources told ESPN. A dynamic playmaker and scorer arriving to the Warriors,” Charania reported on X.

Schroder brings elite slashing & stout passing to Warriors

Schroeder is a 12-year veteran who will bring scoring and distribution to the Warriors’ bench. A truly gifted slasher, the German floor general is averaging 18.4 points per game this season on 45.2 percent shooting from the field and 50.9 percent shooting from inside the arc. He’s also shooting 38.7 percent from the three-point line.

The one area that Schroder will help Golden State most in is with their ball movement. After Melton went down for the season with a partially torn ACL on Nov. 12, the Warriors were stripped of their valuable secondary point guard outside of superstar Stephen Curry. Melton was giving Golden State 10.3 points and 2.8 assists per contest on 37.1 percent shooting from outside. The 31-year-old’s 6.6 assists per night will greatly service a Dubs team in need of an orchestrator to run the show with their second unit.

Schroder is likely to back up Stephen Curry & Buddy Hield

While he can approximate many of the things that Melton brought to the table, the 6-1, 175-pound guard will likely back up starters Curry and Buddy Hield, the latter of whom appears to be in line for a promotion into the starting lineup.