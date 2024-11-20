Warriors pull off picture perfect trade for star two-way center

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have dominated thus far this season, but acquiring a high-end two-way center could return them to undoubted championship contention.

Warriors urged to make a call on trade for Pacers center Myles Turner

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Dean Simon of The Sporting News suggested that Indiana Pacers star center Myles Turner would be an ideal fit in Golden State, saying this in part:

‘The 28-year-old Turner has long been rumored to eventually become a part of the Warriors’ dynastic system under Kerr and alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, as his skill set would theoretically mesh perfectly with both future Hall-of-Famers,” wrote Simon.

Currently in the last year of his contract with Indiana before becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2025, Warriors’ general manager Mike Dunleavy may be enticed to pick up the phone to inquire about Turner’s availability as a potential one-year rental, if anything.”

Turner is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA

There isn’t a thing that Turner brings to the floor that the Warriors couldn’t use at the moment. For starters, the Texas product is arguably the most impactful rim protector in basketball. He is sending back 1.8 blocks per game this season and 2.2 BPG for his career.

Turner would form nightmarish pick-and-roll with Warriors star guards

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Offensively, Golden State does not have a single big man over 6-9, neither do they have one that can stroke the long ball efficiently in volume. Turner checks both boxes with his 2.3 three-pointers per game on an incredible 42.4 percent clip from deep in 2024-25. His career 35.7 percent connect rate from outside proves that he could be a reliable threat for the evolutionary shooting franchise.

Turner also could form an imposing defensive frontcourt alongside former 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green and Golden State’s elite perimeter defender Andrew Wiggins. The former No. 11 overall pick from 2015 plays with a noticeably high motor and moves his feet on the perimeter well for a 6-11 behemoth.

Further, the two-time NBA blocks leader’s excellent marksmanship in catch-and-shoot situations would work wonders in a pick-and-roll with Warriors superstar Stephen Curry as well as his former teammate Buddy Hield. Plus, with his 17.6 points per game on the current campaign, it is well within reason to believe that Turner could flirt with 20 PPG if given a tick more than the 13.3 field goals he’s attempting a night.

Thus, it would be a sound move if the Warriors made a play for the 28-year-old in their quest for a fifth championship in the Curry-Green era.