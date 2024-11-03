Warriors’ newest splash bro makes amazing NBA history vs. Rockets

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

It may only be six games into the 2024-25 NBA season, but Golden State Warriors star Buddy Hield is playing out of his mind and putting his name in the record books early.

Buddy Hield sets impressive NBA 3-point record in first 6 games with Warriors

According to OptaSTATS, Hield is now the first player of all-time to reach a mind-boggling three-point milestone amid his fiery start to his Warriors tenure (h/t ClutchPoints’ Sonny Guiliano):

“With his third three-point make tonight, Buddy Hield became the only player in NBA history to make 27 or more threes in his first six games with a team,” OptaSTATS revealed.

Hield has been remarkable through the early portion of the season. He is averaging an unprecedented five three-pointers per game on 51.7 percent shooting from downtown. The Bahamian marksman is also boasting a career-high of 22.2 points per contest on a comparable 51.6 percent clip from the field.

Hield stands above several all-time great shooters with the latest feat

The Oklahoma product’s record-setting 30 threes have not been matched by sharpshooting legends like Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen, Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns), or James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers). The accomplishment is rare and indicative of the impact he’s had in Golden State so far, especially filling in for one of the greatest shooters in league history in Klay Thompson (Dallas Mavericks).

Though six games is far too small of a sample size to make conclusive deductions about a player or team, there’s no doubt that Hield would be among the favorites to take home this year’s Sixth Man of the Year award and that should be the case if he keeps things up moving forward. The Warriors will look for their budding star to keep things up as they look to improve upon their 5-1 record and contend for a title next spring.