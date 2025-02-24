Warriors legend gets jersey retired after Mavericks beatdown

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors commemorated former champion Andre Iguodala in a major way on Sunday.

Warriors retire Andre Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey

After the Warriors took care of the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 126-102, the franchise retired Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey. The Arizona product became the seventh player in franchise history to have his jersey retired after Wilt Chamberlain, Chris Mullin, Nate Thurmond, Alvin Attles, Rick Barry, and Tom Meschery.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Iguodala spoke on the ceremony and what the honoring meant to him, saying this per KTVU Fox 2’s Betty Yu:

“It’s been beautiful to have Coach Kerr, to have Bob, obviously Steph speak. The organization has done such an amazing job of pouring out all of their love and appreciation to me, obviously the fans.” Iguodala said.

Warriors commemorate a key piece of a dynastic run

Scheduling the former All-Star’s jersey retirement ceremony against the Mavericks allowed for his former teammate and Mavs star Klay Thompson to be in attendance. Thompson joined Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green who supported Iguodala at the event.

Those four franchise cornerstones led the Warriors to four championships in 2015, ’17, ’18, and 2022. Iguodala was named NBA Finals MVP for their first title triumph in 2015. The versatile point forward played exceptional defense against then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, while averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, four assists, and 1.3 steals per contest for the series.

Iguodala was a locker room leader and defensive stalwart whose playmaking proved to be pivotal in all of their other Finals wins. For that, plus winning 2014 All-Defensive First Team honors with the team, no other player will ever wear No. 9 for the Warriors.