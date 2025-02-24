Warriors acquire star Australian point guard for developmental ranks

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have a new point guard that they’ve just brought into their system.

Warriors sign 6-6 PG from Australian NBL

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors have acquired one guard Taran Armstrong from overseas:

“The Golden State Warriors are signing Australia’s Taran Armstrong to a two-way contract, his agent Daniel Moldovan tells ESPN. Armstrong, a 6-foot-6 point guard, has been a standout in the Australian National Basketball League and now enters the NBA,” Charania reported.

Armstrong brings athleticism & playmaking to the Warriors

The 23-year-old is a talented score-first point guard. Armstrong wows with exceptional athleticism, the ability to emphatically finish at and above the rim, and knock down the long ball at a steady rate.

In 2024-25, he averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per contest for the Cairns Taipans. Armstrong could refine his court vision, and improve upon the 35.1 percent connect rate he knocks down three-pointers at, but in all, the 2024 undrafted prospect possesses many gifts that figure to translate to the NBA level.

Armstrong will get the chance to perfect his game in the G League. Should he tear through that level of play, the California Baptist product would compete with Gary Payton II for backup point guard responsibilities on the Warriors.