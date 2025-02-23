Warriors forward finally getting moment to shine has team thriving

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are seeing the results that come with playing Moses Moody in a featured role.

Warriors can’t be beat when Moses Moody starts for them

Bay Area News Group’s Danny Emerman reported that the Warriors are undefeated when head coach Steve Kerr features Moody in the starting lineup, saying this:

“Warriors are 8-0 in games Moses Moody starts. Steve Kerr really likes how he fits next to Steph, Jimmy, Podz, Draymond. In the right role as a spacer. Kerr signaling that even when Jonathan Kuminga returns, that’s the starting 5 he likes best (as long as they play like this),” Emerman published on X on Saturday.

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Warriors have successful winning formula with Moody

Moody has been a player that many in the media have prodded the Warriors to give more playing time. The 6-5 wing never saw more than 17.5 minutes per game in any of his first three seasons in the NBA prior to this year.

Now, Moody is seeing 19.6 MPG. In his last 24 games dating back to Dec. 27 — four of which he has started — the Arkansas product is up to 23.9 MPG. What he’s done in that time has helped the team turn the tide on the back end of that stretch. Moody has shot 40 percent from three-point range in that span, boasting 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per contest for the Dubs.

Prior to that, he was only seeing 15.3 MPG. Moody’s quality play has run in conjunction with star forward Jimmy Butler’s arrival in the Bay. Over their last five games, Golden State has gone 4-1. Thus, there is a recipe for success that the Warriors now have with Moody in an amplified role.

Moody starting will also allow coach Kerr to bring Buddy Hield off the bench more and have more natural scoring and playmaking coming from his second unit along with Kuminga. This lineup tweak could be a small but important factor that allows the Warriors to find success in the postseason.