Warriors’ new depth piece relished playing time vs. Kings

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Knox saw his court time against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Feb. 21 as his most valuable of the year.

Warriors' Kevin Knox got his first NBA run this year vs. Kings

After getting signed to a 10-day contract by the Warriors on Feb. 19, Knox made his 2024-25 NBA season debut against the Kings, scoring five points on 2-3 shooting from the field in three minutes of action. After Golden State secured the 132-108 win, Knox said this about the opportunity, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson:

“That was my best three minutes of the year,” Knox said to NBC Sports Bay Area.

Warriors: Knox can prove himself when given playing time

The 25-year-old may still have much left to show after getting taken with the No. 9 overall pick in 2018. Knox put up 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game as a rookie. Most recently before joining the Warriors’ ranks, the Arizona native averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds for the Detroit Pistons last time out. He also raised his field goal percentage to a respectable 46.2 percent.

The capability is there. His standout play in the G League is what has him on the floor for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr already, and what could turn into more time soon, as Kerr accentuated:

“So proud of Kevin,” Steve Kerr said. “He’s been through a lot, coming around and committing to his time in Santa Cruz and getting better and improving. I think he can help us. He only got in for a few minutes at the end, but you see the talent. I have no doubt that there’s going to be some games where we put him out there and he’s going to help.”

Knox’s size and ability to create his own shot is what Golden State needs off of their bench. He’ll need to keep his motor up and play great team defense if he wants to rave about increased playing time soon to come.