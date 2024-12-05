Warriors go big or go home in mock trade for pair of Blazers stars

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors could shuffle the deck and re-establish themselves as clear-cut title favorites in a bold mock trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype (h/t Sports Illustrated), the Blazers are actively shopping star forward Jerami Grant and desire at least two first-round picks for him. Portland has also seen their standout defensive center Robert Williams III’s name circulate in trade rumors for months.

Warriors offer haul of young talent for Blazers studs in mock trade

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Thus, Golden State could seize the moment by striking a deal that would satisfy two of their greatest needs and handsomely compensate the Blazers in the same breath:

Warriors receive: Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III

Blazers receive: 2025 & 2026 first-rounders, Jonathan Kuminga & Moses Moody

This mock trade would address the Warriors’ biggest issues

The Warriors’ biggest issues at the present are their lack of a true rim-protecting center and a second or third premier scorer that can supplement superstar Stephen Curry and 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins.

Williams III is among the most gifted shot-blockers in the NBA. He’s currently sending back 1.9 rejections per game this season — the second-highest average of his career. He’s also a great lob threat with playoff experience that would form a scary defensive frontcourt alongside 2017 Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

Acquiring Jerami Grant would bolster the Warriors’ championship-caliber roster

Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The kicker of the deal, though, would be Grant. The 2020 Olympic gold medalist has the potential to be a 20-plus point-per-game scorer once more. He’s also an exceptional three-point shooter who has shot over 40 percent from three-point range in two of the last three seasons. His length and on-ball defense make him a triple threat that could help approximate Klay Thompson’s value in the Bay.

While Kuminga has shown the promise to be as good or perhaps even better than Grant has been at his apex, the Dubs’ window to win a championship is closing. Curry, 36, and Draymond Green, 34, are nearing the twilights of their careers. Thus, Grant, 30, is a polished product that could help Golden State seize one or more championships in the short term. The same could be said for Moody, who has shown immense potential in a crowded Warriors backcourt.

As presently constructed, the Warriors have a strong team that can make noise in the playoffs. Albeit, a trade of this magnitude would make them greatly feared across the league.