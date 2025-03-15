Warriors could pull off high-risk, high-reward trade for Clippers superstar in offseason

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors could be a team that can trade for Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard in the offseason.

Warriors: Kawhi Leonard could complete big-4 via trade

According to The Sporting News’ Caleb Hightower, the Clippers may be inclined to trade Leonard if his health continues to be a major concern:

“However, despite making his presence felt on the hardwood, it’s reasonable to assume the Clippers are growing weary of Leonard’s persistent injury issues,” Hightower wrote. “The Warriors would likely view Leonard as a wild card, but if a Kevin Durant reunion continues to fall through, Golden State could pivot to the former Toronto Raptors stud and form a daunting Big Three in the Bay.”

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Leonard would bring top-five talent to Warriors

The risks with acquiring a special talent like Leonard are prevalent. The two-time NBA Finals MVP has played north of 60 games only once since 2019-20.

Leonard has gotten hurt at inopportune times for the Clippers, missing pivotal playoff series in that span. Nevertheless, what he brings to the floor when healthy is generational.

The six-time All-Star averages 24.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game in his tenure in Los Angeles. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year would form an all-time great front court defense next to fellow former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green and five-time All-Defensive Team honoree Jimmy Butler.

What it would take to acquire Leonard would likely include rising star Jonathan Kuminga. Not only so, but a collection of first-round picks and a large contract to match salaries.

Nevertheless, if the surging Warriors do not win the 2025 NBA Finals, they could roll the dice on Leonard. He could establish another dynasty in the Bay if his health persists.