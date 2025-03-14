Warriors star exhibits model leadership in young star’s return

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors former All-Star Jimmy Butler III was excited for Jonathan Kuminga in his return on Thursday.

Warriors: Jimmy Butler speaks on young star’s return

According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Michael Wagaman, Butler had this to say about getting Kuminga acclimated into the offense again after rehabbing his sprained ankle:

“We don’t got no selfish people on this team. I’m going to come in there and tell him, ‘Be you, be you, be you,'” Butler said.

“He’s here and he’s been doing him for some time now, and I want [him] to be [him] more than anybody. You come in and play basketball the way you know how. I myself and everybody else will make sure that we fit your game.”

Butler played for 1st time with Kuminga vs. Kings

Butler got to play with Kuminga for the first time in his Warriors tenure as Golden State blew out the Sacramento Kings 130-104. The veteran wing was impressed as Kuminga scored 18 points after being out for two months.

Give the Warriors’ winning ways of late — 12-2 in their last 14 games prior to the promising talent’s return — a major point of focus was for him to not press the notion. Butler’s unselfish play allowed for his teammate to be aggressive as he’s used to.

Kuminga could be Golden State’s X-Factor off the bench heading into the playoffs. How he blends with his teammates will be paramount to their success. Butler’s mentorship also figures to help the Democratic Republic of the Congo native find easier, more efficient buckets that’ll benefit the team moving forward.