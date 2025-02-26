Warriors could go after high-energy big man in free agency

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors could give Thomas Bryant the fair shake he deserves in the NBA.

Warriors could benefit from adding Thomas Bryant

Bryant is slated for unrestricted free agency this summer once he comes off of his $2.8 million salary this season. The eight-year veteran is a gargantuan center who could add size, floor-spacing, high energy, and athleticism to the Warriors’ frontcourt.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Golden State needs a big man who can bring those qualities, plus rim protection to the floor for them. Bryant has only seen north of 21 minutes per game twice in his NBA tenure. That came in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns for the Washington Wizards. He has not been able to enjoy a featured role for long, which he may deserve.

Bryant could bring key intangibles to the Warriors in 2025-26

The New York native averaged 13.4 points, seven rebounds, and one block per game on 59.3 percent shooting from the field and 41.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. This season, the 27-year-old boasts 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds a night for the Indiana Pacers across 16.1 minutes of action per contest.

A center who wears his heart on his sleeve and brings intensity to the court could greatly serve the Warriors. As a cost-effective, low-risk option, Bryant could amplify Golden State’s pick-and-roll and further their rise back to contention next season.