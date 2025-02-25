Warriors new star looking to go 6-1 in Golden State after franchise feat

February 25, 2025
Jimmy Butler, Warriors
Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler is off to a historic start to his tenure with the franchise and will look to keep things going in their next matchup.

Warriors: Jimmy Butler has righted the team’s ship

The Warriors shared this statement about Butler’s play that has not been done by any other player in team history:

“Jimmy Butler III is the first Warrior in franchise history to have 120+ Points, 30+ Rebounds and 30+ Assists through a player’s first six games with the team,” the Warriors published on X on Monday afternoon.

Butler could turn the Warriors into contenders again

The Marquette product has willed Golden State to four wins which came by double digits, including three by 20-plus points margins. They picked up key victories over contenders in the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.

Butler’s excellence in scoring high-efficiency baskets has helped the Warriors’ offense flow optimally. His teammates and head coach Steve Kerr have raved about his qualitative and intangible impact on their unit.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors
Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The 35-year-old will look to continue scoring, dominating the boards, and distributing at a high rate for the Dubs. Butler will get his next chance against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Mentioned in this article:

More about: