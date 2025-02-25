Warriors new star looking to go 6-1 in Golden State after franchise feat

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler is off to a historic start to his tenure with the franchise and will look to keep things going in their next matchup.

Warriors: Jimmy Butler has righted the team’s ship

The Warriors shared this statement about Butler’s play that has not been done by any other player in team history:

“Jimmy Butler III is the first Warrior in franchise history to have 120+ Points, 30+ Rebounds and 30+ Assists through a player’s first six games with the team,” the Warriors published on X on Monday afternoon.

Jimmy Butler III is the first Warrior in franchise history to have 120+ Points, 30+ Rebounds and 30+ Assists through a player's first six games with the team. pic.twitter.com/LDYTKuRONY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 24, 2025

Butler could turn the Warriors into contenders again

The Marquette product has willed Golden State to four wins which came by double digits, including three by 20-plus points margins. They picked up key victories over contenders in the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.

Butler’s excellence in scoring high-efficiency baskets has helped the Warriors’ offense flow optimally. His teammates and head coach Steve Kerr have raved about his qualitative and intangible impact on their unit.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The 35-year-old will look to continue scoring, dominating the boards, and distributing at a high rate for the Dubs. Butler will get his next chance against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.