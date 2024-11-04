Warriors could be eyeing dynamic duo with trade for Bucks superstar forward

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are closely monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation with the Milwaukee Bucks as they fantasize about forming another all-time great duo in the Bay this season.

Warriors could close in on opportunity to trade for Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Antetokounmpo has seen his name circulate in trade rumors for several days amid the Bucks’ disastrous 1-5 start to the 2024-25 campaign. As Blue Man Hoop’s Peter O’Keefe relayed, the former 2021 NBA champion was linked to the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks as likely landing spots should he be moved by the trade deadline, and the Warriors are firmly in that mix too, per a Sunday report from Marc Stein:

“Golden State and Miami were well-known to be in a serious state of readiness/anticipation to try to pursue Antetokounmpo before he signed his first extension in December 2020,” Stein wrote. “Rest assured that their respective interest has not dimmed.”

Warriors have a rich history of forming superteams

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Warriors are no strangers to drafting and acquiring top talent in the league. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson willed the franchise to their first-ever championship in 2015 and a dynastic run that lasted through the 2021-22 season, while Curry and now-Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant put the league on notice by winning two titles between 2017 and 2018.

Now that Durant is five years removed from his departure from Golden State and the Warriors are looking to elongate their championship window following Thompson’s exit to the Dallas Mavericks last summer, Antetokounmpo is the latest former MVP that the front office is in line to pursue to remain contenders for the foreseeable future.

Antetokounmpo could help the Warriors contend & address their frontcourt void

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The “Greek Freak” would form a historic duo next to his fellow former two-time league MVP contemporary Curry. Golden State currently has a major void in their frontcourt, and the 7-foot Antetokounmpo could satisfy that as their starting power forward with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney manning the center slot.

Antetokounmpo is currently averaging 31 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per contest on the year. He is under contract until 2027-28, where he’ll make $66.8 million in the final year of his deal. Financially, the Warriors would likely have to include former 2022 All-Star Andrew Wiggins, De’Anthony Melton, and their most attractive young talent in Jonathan Kuminga in a trade package to land the Bucks’ superstar.