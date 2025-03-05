Warriors can snag gem from Nets to form title favorite in summer

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors now have another opportunity to trade for Brooklyn Nets star Cam Johnson.

Warriors: Nets could trade Cam Johnson at a reduced price

Forbes’ Evan Sidery reported the latest on the Nets’ stance with Johnson moving forward:

“After not being moved last month, trade interest will still be significant on Cam Johnson this summer,” Sidery revealed. “Johnson’s salary lowers to $20.5 million in 2025-26, and it includes another year after. Rival teams believe the Nets will lower their asking price from two first-round picks.”

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Warriors would win big by trading for Johnson

There are several reasons why trading for Johnson would make Golden State soar back to true title contention. For one, the Warriors could use more size, and not just at center.

Johnson’s elite outside shooting would allow them to become much more imposing in their starting lineup. The 6-8 wing averages three three-pointers per game on an elite 39.6 percent clip. Secondly, the Warriors need a third star.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Buddy Hield has the talent and track record to be that for them, but doesn’t play up to par always. Jonathan Kuminga is forecasted to be their impending No. 3 option, but his outside shooting isn’t in line with his show-stopping athleticism and scoring inside the arc. Johnson has the chops and is on the trajectory to step into that role in Golden State.

The six-year veteran averages 18.8 points per game on only 13.2 field goal attempts a night. He could be a plug-and-play option next to Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and co-star Jimmy Butler, giving the Dubs the scoring they need without taking away from anyone’s workload.

Warriors have every reason to floor the gas to form juggernaut

The Warriors have said incessantly throughout the season that they do not want to mortgage off their entire future in a trade. Now that they may not have to give up multiple first-round picks, the front office could offer one first-rounder, along with crafty starting shooting guard Brandin Podziemski, and one additional piece in their second unit to pull off a deal.

A starting lineup of Curry, Johnson, Butler, Draymond Green and the Warriors’ choice at center, coupled with Moses Moody, Hield and Kuminga off the bench would be a lethal offensive unit with defensive dexterity. Trading for Butler made it clear that Golden State is all in on trying to win-now at the tail end of the Curry-Green era. They should not stop there but add a definitive piece to capture another title, or several in the coming seasons.