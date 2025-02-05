Warriors asked to give up hefty price for Suns superstar

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors will have to break the bank if they want to reunite with Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.

Warriors’ aggressive pursuit of Suns superstar doused

The Warriors have had a fire lit under them to chase after a marquee All-Star as the Feb. 6 trade deadline fast approaches. With that came a revived interest in getting Durant back after he left the team in the summer of 2019.

As NBC Sports Bay Area’s Angelina Martin recently relayed, Golden State was asked for a hoard of young talent when they approached Phoenix about a deal:

“Golden State has been met with an ‘exorbitant asking price’ in exploratory Durant conversations with the Phoenix Suns, The Athletic’s Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater reported in a piece published Tuesday,” Martin wrote. “Per The Athletic article, the Suns are asking for ‘essentially everything of future value’ from the Warriors in exchange for the 15-time NBA All-Star.”

Warriors have been staunch about keeping future assets

The latest reports suggest that the Warriors would have to include rising stars like Jonathan Kuminga, as well as a massive amount of draft picks to acquire the former 2014 NBA MVP. Golden State has six first-round picks and four second-rounders between now and 2031.

Though the Dubs could afford to give at least two picks away along with Kuminga and a player like Brandin Podziemski up in a trade of such magnitude, they’d also have to be wary of the Texas product’s age at 36, as well as his routine history of sustaining regular season injuries and the feud between he and Draymond Green that contributed to Durant skipping town.

Nevertheless, a player like Durant would instantly make Golden State one of the favorites to win it all come June. His 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game still prove that he’s an All-NBA-caliber performer who may have several great years left in the tank.