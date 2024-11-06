Is Warriors’ newest splash bro the NBA’s best shooter so far this season?

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Before the rich can get richer in the NBA, they need to know how to stay rich. Let’s just say, Buddy Hield has kept the Golden State Warriors wealthy, and has taken his cut in a major way thus far this season.

Warriors: Buddy Hield is atop several NBA 3-point shooting leaderboards

Hield has a legitimate case to be considered the most effective three-point shooter in the league through the first seven games of the year. The Bahamian star is connecting on 4.7 threes per game, good for No. 2 in the Association behind Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards’ 5.1 3PM. He’s doing so at an eye-opening 50 percent clip.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The way in which Hield is getting his triples testifies to how lethal of a deadeye he’s been so far. Of his 4.7 treys, three have come from 25-29 feet out, ranking No. 4 in the NBA behind Boston Celtics reigning champion Jayson Tatum (3.6 3PM), Charlotte Hornets former All-Star LaMelo Ball (3.3 3PM) and Chicago Bulls star Coby White (3.1 3PM). He’s connected on such deep looks at 47.7 percent, trailing only White.

The Warriors are thriving thanks to Hield’s versatile marksmanship

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

If that wasn’t enough, the Oklahoma product is doing all of his dirty work in only 25.7 minutes a night. Additionally, his superstar teammate Stephen Curry has missed three games and just put up his first statement performance of the season in their 125-112 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Thus, Hield has put the team on his back and is showing himself to be the most impactful shooter among his peers, all without starting.

As for versatility, Hield checks all of the boxes. His 3.4 threes off of catch-and-shoot opportunities from distance also lead the league. Moreso, his 58.5 percent clip in those situations also outpaces all marksmen who are currently making at least 2.5 triples per contest in that fashion. And don’t think that the veteran can’t boogie with the best of them on the perimeter. Hield is drilling 1.3 pull-up treys per game.

Hield has room to grow as a shooter in the Warriors’ offense this season

There’s no doubt that Hield has been incredibly effective for the Warriors thus far. An amplified role in Golden State’s offense could yield even greater results for him and the team, should that come to fruition down the line. Though it’s early, Hield has shown himself to be one of the most elite snipers in the NBA and few can stand next to him at the present.