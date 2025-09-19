Did Warriors make mistake rejecting trade for Kings guard?

The Golden State Warriors may have remorse for failing to deal for a key Sacramento Kings guard.

Warriors might have made a mistake by not trading for Malik Monk

According to ESPN, the Warriors could’ve accepted a trade for Monk involving Jonathan Kuminga:

”The Warriors had shut down sign-and-trades, steadfast all offseason in declining frameworks of Royce O’Neale and second-round compensation from the Phoenix Suns or Malik Monk and a future first-round pick from the Sacramento Kings,” sources told ESPN.

Kuminga’s been in a bevy of trade talks for the last year. Monk would have been a great return.

In 2024-25, the Kings allowed Monk to raise his game to a new height. The Arkansas native stepped in at floor general with a good deal of success.

Warriors failed to create a dynamic duo with Monk

In his first year at the position, Monk sported a 5.6-2.4 assist-to-turnover ratio. The veteran playmaker also scored 2.1 three-pointers per game.

Seeing that Monk is always a 20-point scoring threat, the former Sixth Man of the Year candidate twice over could have formed a strong pairing with Stephen Curry in Golden State.

Now that Kuminga’s long tug-of-war with the Warriors is leaning in his favor, getting a nice return for his work would have benefited the team. As a result, Golden State should look for ways to bring Monk in midseason for a stronger chance at a title.

The nine-year star, once the 2025-26 campaign begins, is under contract for three more seasons at roughly $20 million annually. Thus, a deal of this magnitude makes sense for Golden State.

