Warriors forward gets new offer after standard-setting deals

The Golden State Warriors have made a stronger push to try to secure Jonathan Kuminga to a deal.

Warriors increase years in Jonathan Kuminga offer

According to ESPN, Golden State has offered Kuminga the following framework:

”The Warriors have strengthened their effort,” Anthony Slater as well as Shams Charania wrote. “Dunleavy offered Kuminga a three-year, $75.2 million deal with a team option in the third season, sources told ESPN. That’s $48.3 million guaranteed in the first two seasons.”

The 22-year-old’s options before the new offer were to take the $7.9 million qualifying offer for 2025-26 or sign Golden State’s $45 million deal over two years.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Kuminga has many avenues for Warriors reunion

Kuminga’s best bet to earn a massive long-term deal would be to sign the qualifying offer, followed by producing a career year. The G League Ignite product can then demand max dollars in unrestricted free agency.

Such a course of action could follow the path of Josh Giddey, who secured a four-year, $100 million deal in restricted free agency with the Chicago Bulls.

However, Kuminga’s main gripe with the longer offers he’s been presented lies with the team option that management is firm on. Thus, the former title winner approaches Warriors training camp uncertain of the direction he will take.