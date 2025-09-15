Warriors leader ranked No. 5 in Top 100 players of 2025 list

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was recently ranked as one of next season’s best players.

Warriors: Stephen Curry ranked among league’s best

”Locked On” released their Top 100 Players of 2025 list, with Curry ranked at No. 5 overall.

Golden State’s lead man placed behind Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) as well as Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers).

The ranking had a few head-scratching placements, chiefly San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama at No. 7 ahead of both Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, in addition to New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Warriors: Curry a top-five player despite down year

Though Curry is still perhaps the most skilled player in the league, the No. 7 overall pick from 2009 did not play his best in 2024-25.

The NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made shot 44.8 percent from the field, well below his career average of 47.1 percent. Curry also put up his third-worst three-point percentage in a season at 39.7 percent for the Warriors.

Prior to Jimmy Butler’s arrival at the trade deadline, the Davidson product’s scoring was noticeably low. The former scoring champion just barely hovered above 22 points per game.

Nevertheless, for his second-half rebound, Curry cracked the top five in this ranking. He will look to reclaim his dominant form in 2025-26.