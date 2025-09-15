Warriors missed out on desired free-agent target to Knicks

The Golden State Warriors had to scratch a name off their free agent targets list.

Warriors no longer have shot at Malcolm Brogdon

Justin Terranova of the New York Post reported that Warriors target Malcolm Brogdon joined the New York Knicks on Friday morning, per ESPN.

Brogdon was one of four key players that Golden State had waiting in the wings to bring in at this point in the offseason. The team has also simultaneously been in a negotiation war with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Warriors to pivot from chase of former 6MOY

Moreover, backup point guard is an area of need that the Warriors have not fully dealt with this summer. Brogdon could have been the two-way floor general to facilitate for scorers like Buddy Hield, as well as Jonathan Kuminga, off the bench.

Nevertheless, Golden State will now focus on De’Anthony Melton in addition to Gary Payton II as free agent guards they can reacquire for that role. Other names still on the market include Seth Curry in conjunction with Monte Morris.

Brandin Podziemski may also see an increase in ball-handling duties in 2025-26. No matter, there are numerous point guard options that are within arm’s reach for Golden State to make plays for, that will soften the blow of losing out on a former 50-40-90 gem like Brogdon.