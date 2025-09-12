Warriors’ top free agency targets holding off for Jonathan Kuminga decision

A major roadblock stopping the Golden State Warriors’ three main free agency targets from signing with the team deals with Jonathan Kuminga.

Warriors’ impasse with Jonathan Kuminga halting other moves

CBS Sports’ Robby Kalland highlighted a report from NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole that revealed several top free agents’ stances on joining the team.

Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II are all waiting to see what will happen with Kuminga’s restricted free agency situation. The potential deal will impact Golden State greatly.

Jonathan Kuminga’s contract will determine much for Warriors

Should Kuminga seize the $7.9 million qualifying offer he has on the table, the Warriors would have more financial flexibility. However, if the Warriors bend to his two-year, $45 million desire, that will put the team in an even tougher situation.

Golden State would then have about $185 million to deal with in salary for next season. That would put them about $3 million below the luxury tax.

Horford is seeking a two-year deal that could add north of $10 million to Golden State’s burden. Melton may also go for an eight-figure deal, which would push the Warriors over the $200 million mark.

Payton II would be a quality veteran that Golden State could re-sign as well. Thus, a surmised compromise for Kuminga would help the team round out a contender for the future. The 22-year-old returning can also give those free agents more confidence in the winning unit they can form.