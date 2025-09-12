Former Warriors star predicts title for Dubs within 2 years

DeMarcus Cousins sees another trip to the basketball mountaintop for the Golden State Warriors in short order.

DeMarcus Cousins lauds Warriors as future title winners

Per ClutchPoints’ Paolo Mariano, Cousins foresees Golden State’s big three winning a championship soon, as the former center for the team said on “Run it Back:”

“I do think they have a chance at getting one more (title) before this dynasty is actually over. You know, the guys are up in age, things of that nature, but they’re talented enough, they’re experienced enough, and they’re good enough to get another in the next couple of years,” Cousins said.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Warriors have championship framework in place

Cousins stated that position while complimenting Golden State’s head coach Steve Kerr, in addition to Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, as well as Jimmy Butler.

Golden State has what’s needed to win a championship again at the top of their lineup. The Curry-Butler duo is as proven an elite tandem as there is in the league.

There’s also a duo of scorers around them that possess the potential to not only produce 20 points in any given game, but average that in an 82-game stretch. Buddy Hield, in pairing with Jonathan Kuminga, fit that bill.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Cousins believes defense will lead to Warriors’ wins

The caveat is the Warriors’ defensive strength. Cousins highlighted such as the major factor that usually leads to Curry-led teams winning the Larry O’Brien trophy.

The Warriors are littered with defensive forwards. Moses Moody is another versatile defender who adds to Green, Butler, as well as Kuminga in that respect.

Though Golden State was No. 2 in stopping points in the paint, coupled with being No. 3 at preventing second-chance points, Quinten Post, alongside Trayce Jackson-Davis. played next to Green down low.

Golden State’s inclusions of Al Horford and De’Anthony Melton, in addition to Gary Payton II or Malcolm Brogdon, would make them even better once those players likely sign with the team. Those finishing touches would fulfill all that’s needed for Golden State to win another championship within Cousins’ forecasted two-year window.