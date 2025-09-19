Warriors preparing to build another superteam in 2027 with top free agency targets

The Golden State Warriors are looking ahead early to pursue two former MVPs in free agency.

Warriors structuring future for Finals MVPs in FA

Per The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Golden State wants to form their fourth superteam in 2027, as CBS Sports’ Brad Botkin mentioned on Wednesday afternoon:

”Golden State is set on ‘maintaining maximum flexibility’ for the summer of 2027 when Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are both in position to become free agents. It’s the same reason the Warriors have been hesitant to add Monk in a potential deal with the Kings,” Botkin wrote.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Golden State would not only have inherited Monk in a sign-and-trade involving Jonathan Kuminga, but also a first-round pick. They also could have traded for Phoenix Suns forward Royce O’Neal.

Nevertheless, keeping Kuminga can add only $7.9 million to their payroll in 2025-26 should the 22-year-old accept the qualifying offer on the table.

Both Monk as well as O’Neal make more than Kuminga’s qualifying offer. The young forward could, however, earn $21-$25 million annually in the two or three-year deals he has been presented with. This is key, seeing that Golden State is over the salary cap.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Warriors will have money issues before 2027

The Warriors would have to ask their leaders to reduce their pay ahead of the summer of 2027. Stephen Curry, in addition to Jimmy Butler, as well as Draymond Green, will all be unrestricted free agents.

Golden State could sign Curry to a new deal less than the $62 million he will make in the final year of his deal, when the Davidson product will be 39 years old. Butler could also follow suit after cashing in $56.8 million.

A decrease in pay for Green, coupled with management’s willingness to enter higher luxury tax aprons, could allow them to sign Jokic or Antetokounmpo, both of whom are No. 2 as well as No. 8 in highest paid players in the league.

With the money to lure them in, Golden State’s championship framework could lead to a superteam in San Francisco again.