The Golden State Warriors delivered their most complete performance in weeks, cruising past the Portland Trail Blazers and emphatically avoiding the season sweep.



From the opening tip, the Warriors played with urgency, engagement, and, most importantly, discipline en route to a tremendous 119-97 victory.

The Warriors were red hot from three

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Draymond Green set the tone early with seven quick points, emerging as the Warriors’ leading scorer in the opening stretch.



As discussed in the pregame preview, Portland’s defensive game plan centered on Stephen Curry, making it vital for Golden State’s supporting cast to convert open looks.



They did exactly that. Moses Moody drilled back-to-back threes, Gui Santos joined the shooting party, and Curry’s first triple—a high-arching rainbow—sparked a 26–13 Warriors lead.



After five games of sub-35% three-point shooting, Golden State erupted.



The Warriors finished the first quarter up 38–24, shooting 7-of-13 from deep, and never looked back.



Green led all scorers with 10 points and two threes early, while Curry quietly orchestrated the offense.



By halftime, Curry was on triple-double watch with 4 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists—despite shooting just 1-of-7.

Melton could not be stopped in the second half

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Golden State entered halftime up 26, shooting an incredible 46.4% from beyond the arc on 13 makes.



Jimmy Butler (11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists), Green (10 points), and De’Anthony Melton (10 points) all contributed to a balanced attack.



Portland made a brief push after halftime, but the Warriors absorbed the punch and responded.



Curry reached double-digit assists midway through the third, and Melton took over offensively.



In just 18 minutes, Melton poured in 23 points, showcasing why Curry has praised him as the prototypical starting shooting guard.

Golden State will ride this wave of momentum against the Knicks

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Warriors closed the night with a defensive masterclass—winning the turnover battle, dominating assists, and recording 10 steals.



Player of the game honors belong to De’Anthony Melton, as Golden State rolled to a confidence-building victory in the Bay.



Next up, they have the New York Knicks on Thursday night.



New York is 5-5 in their last ten games and is a bottom-5 team in defending the three.



After Stephen Curry’s rare cold shooting night, expect him to show up big against the Knicks.