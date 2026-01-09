

Jonathan Kuminga has reportedly played his last game in a Golden State Warriors uniform.



One of the most tumultuous stories in the NBA this season has reached its final chapter as the Warriors and Kuminga’s camp have reached a mutual understanding about the next step for the young forward.



Once viewed as a potential cornerstone of the Warriors’ dynasty, Kuminga’s relationship with the organization deteriorated due to inconsistency, a lack of a defined role, and philosophical differences about what’s best for his development.

A very frustrating tenure for the young forward

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kuminga’s raw talent and athleticism have never been in question.



His ability to play downhill and dominate in transition is a facet of his game that Golden State tried to implement as his role on the team, but Kuminga wanted more.



The way the offense flows through Curry was an issue for Kuminga in finding his own rhythm, and when he did, it would disrupt the team’s rhythm, ultimately creating an uneasy fit for him on the floor.



Golden State is looking to win now, and the best recipe for that is through Stephen Curry.



While Kuminga is still going to be great in the league, his lack of sustainability, even when a role was finally carved out for him, is why there’s been this saga surrounding his entire season.



Not being disciplined defensively and a lack of off-ball awareness are areas where he showed flashes, but as the Warriors leaned more on the veterans who catapulted the Warriors to a top-five defense, this often relegated Kuminga to the bench, sometimes inexplicably.



Head Coach Steve Kerr created a very short leash for the freedom Kuminga wanted to play with at times, leading to frustrating remarks from both sides.

Health is the main priority for Kuminga’s camp

From Kuminga’s camp’s perspective, the priority has shifted solely to health as they look forward to the next opportunity.



After battling nagging injuries and countless DNPs, Kerr felt it was time to call Kuminga into action a few games back, but the forward was reluctant and instead sat out with an ‘injury’ listed.



He’s checked out, and there will be no rekindling of the situation.



It’s simply time to move on as he preserves his body and confidence heading into the next phase of his career.



Playing sporadic minutes only heightens any injury risk, tanking his already depreciated value.



Expect a trade following eligibility on January 15th

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

For the Warriors, one would think moving on is inevitable, but recent reports have indicated Golden State may keep Kuminga past the trade deadline.



In regard to those reports, it’s likely a way to boost his trade value, along with recent comments from Draymond Green praising Kuminga and video packages highlighting the young forward.



The Warriors’ approach of propaganda over playing time is certainly interesting, but Kuminga’s value still holds intrigue for teams willing to invest in his upside with a clearer development path.



For Kuminga, a fresh start is mandatory at this juncture.



One where his growth is measured by sustained opportunities, not short-term mistakes, and that door never opened for him in Golden State.