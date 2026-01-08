The Golden State Warriors opened their home stand with one of their most complete performances of the season, controlling the game with discipline, proper balance, and a will to win.



Against a physical Milwaukee Bucks squad led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Warriors won the battles that often decide games before the final buzzer — rebounding, turnovers, and second-chance points — setting the tone early and never relinquishing.

Golden State won the games within the game

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Golden State’s commitment to collective rebounding was particularly impressive.



Led by 10 rebounds from Al Horford, the Warriors were a unit on the boards, limiting Milwaukee’s extra possessions and keeping Giannis from overwhelming the game with easy putbacks and transition opportunities.



That commitment translated into proper execution, as second-chance opportunities allowed Golden State to squeeze maximum value out of its offense.

The Warriors’ elite ball security was also a deciding factor, as they made simple reads rather than forcing bad passes, moving the ball crisply while avoiding careless turnovers that have plagued them all season.



The Golden State Warriors just had back-to-back games with fewer than 10 turnovers.



The seven turnovers against the Clippers were their fewest in a game this season and the fewest since their first meeting against the Nuggets in early November.

Curry remains the standard of basketball

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry remains the standard in basketball, as he once again proved why he thrives against elite competition.



Curry finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, controlling the game with his tremendous poise and all-world precision.



Curry is now 11-5 all-time against Giannis, speaking to his innate ability to rise to the moment against the best players in the league.



At his age, he’s still in a class of his own, blending his scoring gravity with playmaking mastery.

The Warriors’ depthis beginning to show signs of consistency

The most encouraging sign offensively was the depth on display for the Warriors.



De’Anthony Melton delivered an outstanding 22 points, providing a scoring punch, timely shotmaking, and a defensive identity.

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Melton has been touted by Curry himself as the prototypical starting shooting guard.



Kerr stated he will keep Melton in a bench role around 25 minutes per night, but when he’s cleared to ramp it up, he won’t hesitate.



Melton was one of five Warriors to score in double figures.

Golden State had a very balanced attack in this matchup.



This win was about high-level execution, as the Warriors played connected basketball, defended with purpose, and trusted the game plan throughout.



If the Warriors continue to win the effort categories while getting solid contributions across the roster, this could be the catalyst for a well-timed winning streak for Golden State.