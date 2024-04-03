MLB Parlays and Ladder Challenge Day 2: April 3, 2024

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Here we go! We went 2-3 yesterday, with the Red Sox blowing a clean sweep. On to Day 2 of the Ladder Challenge, leaning on the Celtics and Pacers to send us to victory once again!

MLB Parlay: (+131)

Christian Walker: 1+ Hits

Christian Walker has an OPS above .900 since the start of the 2023 season against lefties, and with Carlos Rodon on the mound, we think the veteran first baseman will continue his hot start to the season.

Anthony Volpe: 1+ Hits

The second-year shortstop has been incredible to open the season, recording a hit in all five games he’s played, and while Merrill Kelly is great, he has slightly worse batting average numbers versus righties.

MLB Parlay: (+340)

Red Sox Run Line (-1.5)

Nick Pivetta has a 2.23 ERA and 35.3% strikeout rate in his last six starts dating back to 2023, and Ross Stripling should be an easy matchup for the Red Sox offense.

Cubs Run Line (-1.5)

While Chicago is running out a bullpen game, the Colorado Rockies are bottom 10 in ERA, OPS, and Defensive Runs Saved. They’re simply a terrible team, and the Cubs should be able to stomp on Cal Quantrill early.

LADDER CHALLENGE DAY 2: (+135)

Evan Mobley: 10+ Points (Cavaliers)

Averaging 16.4 points per game in his last 21 contests, he’s scored 10 or more points in 39 of his 44 total games. The Suns are a bad defense against centers as well, so this should be a good matchup for the 22-year-old big man.

Pacers Moneyline

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference, and the Indiana Pacers are in a dogfight for positioning in the East, so expect them to go all out against the Nets.

Jayson Tatum: 20+ Points (Celtics)

Jayson Tatum has scored 20 or more points in 62 of his 70 games, making this a high-percentage bet, especially if the Celtics and Thunder play a close game

Kristaps Porzingis: 15+ Points (Celtics)

Kristaps Porzingis has hit the 15+ point line in 45 of his 53 games this season, and is on a roll lately, hitting that line in 12-straight consecutive games.