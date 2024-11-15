Phillies’ Zack Wheeler, Bryce Harper named to 2024 All-MLB Teams

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies were represented by two elite superstars on the 2024 All-MLB Teams. The All-MLB Team Awards, established by the Major Leagues in 2019, featured Phillies ace Zack Wheeler on this year’s First Team and former two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper on its Second Team. Winners were announced on Thursday night.

Phillies: Zack Wheeler was one of the best pitchers in 2024

Wheeler was sensational for Philadelphia last season. The 34-year-old talent finished No. 2 among all big league pitchers with 16 wins, and No. 3 with a resounding 2.57 ERA as well as 224 strikeouts on the 2024 campaign.

As such, the two-time All-Star was recognized as one of the five most remarkable pitchers in the MLB for his work on the year along with Sale, Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers), Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates), and Corbin Burnes (Baltimore Orioles).

Phillies Bryce Harper’s versatile play earned him second career All-MLB Team nod

As for Harper, the eight-time All-Star was back on his job in 2024. He was immeasurably impactful at the plate, where he finished No. 2 among all first basemen in doubles (42) and OPS (.898). Harper also came in at No. 3 at his position in home runs (30) and No. 4 in hits (157).

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made the First-Team over Harper, as he outpaced him in three of the four aforementioned categories and finished tied with him in home runs.

Wheeler and Harper will look to carry over All-MLB play into 2025 for the Phillies

This marks both Wheeler and Harper’s second All-MLB team honors of their respective careers. This is also Wheeler’s first selection to the All-MLB First Team. He was named to the All-MLB Second Team in 2021. As for Harper, he was named to the All-MLB First Team back in 2021, but this is his first appearance on the All-MLB Second Team.

Both stars led the Phillies to a 95-67 record in the regular season, good for the No. 2 overall seed in the National League, and a National League Division Series berth in the 2024 MLB playoffs.

They were rewarded for their great individual play which positioned Philadelphia to compete for a World Series. Wheeler and Harper will look to lead the way for the Phillies on the mound and at the plate respectively as Philadelphia seeks a Fall Classic title in 2025.