Phillies re-sign backup catcher for battery depth

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies want to see more of backup catcher Garrett Stubbs in 2025.

Phillies ink C Garrett Stubbs to 1-year deal

According to Bailey Digh of Phillies Nation, Philadelphia has tacked on Stubbs for next season on a one-year deal:

“Some clarity regarding the position was provided on Friday when the Phillies announced they agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Garrett Stubbs. He’s been the team’s backup catcher for the last three seasons and was thought of as a potential non-tender candidate,” Digh wrote.

“Stubbs isn’t guaranteed anything at the big-league level next year. Signing him means the Phillies want to keep him around. He’ll likely be involved in a competition come Spring Training to be the team’s secondary backstop.”

Stubbs showed potential scoring runs & reacting to base stealers in 2024

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Save his body of work in 2022, the 31-year-old has been an inefficient hitter at the plate. That was not much different in 2024, as he slashed .207/.296/.262 with 18 runs, and 11 RBIs across 54 games played.

Stubbs did manage to steal five bases and posted a strong 40.9 percent launch angle sweet spot percentage on the campaign. Behind the plate, the California native also boasted an elite pop time of 1.88 seconds, proving he can catch base stealers out at second with verve.

The six-year veteran will return to the Phillies for his seventh MLB campaign and fourth with the team in 2025. He’ll look to help Philadelphia get over the hump in the National League and strive for their first World Series crown since 2008.