Phillies could halt Juan Soto chase to acquire former Cubs MVP

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies may have another superstar talent they can add outside of Juan Soto this offseason.

Phillies urged to make play for Cubs OF Cody Bellinger

Brad Wakai of Philadelphia Phillies on SI recently linked Chicago Cubs former 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger to the Phillies as a prime trade target. Wakai said this in part to justify his claim:

“The Chicago Cubs have reportedly made Cody Bellinger available for trade this winter after he opted into his $27.5 million player option,” Wakai reported.

“He wouldn’t be the same awe-inspiring addition that Soto would be, but depending on what the asking price is for Bellinger, the former MVP wouldn’t be a bad consolidation prize.”

Bellinger had respectable season in 2024 despite step back

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Bellinger has been a hot name in free agency and trade rumors dating back to last offseason. Alex Lord of Sports Talk ATL relayed a report from Jim Bowden of The Athletic that revealed that The Phillies previously emerged as suitors to land the two-time All-Star back in July.

In 2024, Bellinger took a slight step back from his resurgent 2023 campaign. Nevertheless, he still managed to hit 18 home runs and drive in 78 RBIs behind a .266/.325/.426 slash line.

Having appeared at all three outfield spots, predominantly right field and center field, the former 2020 World Series champion sported a cumulative .990 fielding percentage with 191 putouts, three assists, and one double play turned to only two errors committed.

Bellinger could upgrade Phillies OF if Juan Soto stays in New York

Thus, Bellinger could be a veteran star who upgrades the Phillies’ outfield now that he’s available. Philadelphia has been actively listening to teams interested in starting right fielder Nick Castellanos and left fielder Brandon Marsh. Bellinger could be that guy that gives them a slight boost over either of the two, seeing that he can slide into both roles.

The Phillies still have an outside chance to land Soto in free agency thanks to his ties to their stars Bryce Harper and Trea Turner, as well as hitting coach Kevin Long. No matter, the Dominican talent is likely to return to New York for the Yankees or Mets, so Bellinger might be a strong option for the franchise to push for in his place.



