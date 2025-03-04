Phillies’ new veteran hurler open to filling whatever role team needs

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Phillies veteran pitcher Joe Ross recently spoke on what his role could look like in 2025 during Spring Training.

Phillies: Joe Ross takes team-first approach to role in 2025

Speaking with MLB.com on Monday, Ross said this about his mindset regarding his upcoming role:

“You know, honestly, whatever they need. Obviously I’ve started in the past. Last year, I finished the second-half or so in the bullpen. We’ve got a lot of arms. I know they traded for Jesus [Luzardo] right over in the offseason, kind of around the time that I signed. So, whatever we need, that’s kind of just how I approach pitching and how I approached last year as well. So okay, whatever you need me to do, I’m just happy to be here. I just want to play to win,” Ross said.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Phillies may benefit from Ross being starter or in bullpen

Philadelphia’s starting unit is stacked with talent. Ace Zack Wheeler finished as the 2024 National League Cy Young Award runner up. All-Star Cristopher Sanchez is an early preseason pick to win this year’s Cy Young. All-Star Ranger Suarez, as well as Luzardo and former All-Star Aaron Nola round out their five-man unit.

However, all teams need quality backend options that can fill that sixth spot. Ross sported a 4.98 ERA along with 39 strikeouts across 10 starts for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024, after not playing in the big leagues since 2021.

However, the 31-year-old was strikingly efficient as a reliever last season. He boasted a 1.67 ERA and 1.222 WHIP with 27 strikeouts in 15 games as a relief artist. Ross would also be a great lead up man for star closer Jordan Romano.

Thus, it is evident that he’d be suitable for either role. The Phillies could opt to move him around the rotation and bullpen throughout the season as they see fit. No matter, Ross was a quality offseason addition who is approaching the 2025 campaign with a perfect mindset conducive for the franchise to foster a winning ball club.