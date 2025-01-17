Phillies FA target could be signed for less years at higher AAV

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies’ roster is nearly rounded out as Spring Training steadily approaches. Nevertheless, there’s an outfielder up for the taking that can also cause their batting order to invoke fear in opposing defenses. The free agent in question can now be had without Philadelphia having to commit to him long-term if they’re willing to spend the money to acquire him.

Phillies can sign Anthony Santander on a favorable deal

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Jon Conahan of Philadelphia Phillies on SI had this to say about All-Star slugger Anthony Santander’s updated contract valuation:

“It’s uncertain what type of money he could be looking at if he takes a short-term deal, but one would think $20 to $30 million would be fair,” Conahan wrote. “$30 million could be high for Santander, who most insiders predicted would land a $100 million deal over four to five seasons.

“If he’s willing to take a short-term contract, signing with the Phillies makes perfect sense. Philadelphia is in a win-now situation, and while the Phillies have many of their top players under contract for the foreseeable future, Santander would allow them to go all in for at least another year or two.”

Phillies can fortify 3rd outfield slot with Santander

The Phillies resigned starting left fielder Brandon Marsh and brought in star right fielder Max Kepler to man their two corner outfield slots. However, Philadelphia has Johan Rojas in center field, which could open the door for them to acquire Santander, reap the benefits of his elite bat, and make tweaks to their outfield lineup to fit him in.

The Venezuelan talent had his defense called into question last season. Nevertheless, with his 44 home runs, which were third-most in the MLB in 2024, he’d form a scary hitting unit next to Kyle Schwarber, whose 38 home runs were sixth-most, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and company.