Phillies could add superstar veteran pitcher to back end of rotation

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies could add a generational talent to the backend of their rotation this winter.

Phillies taking a look at Max Scherzer for potential signing

Superstar pitcher Max Scherzer is still on the open market. Per Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the free-agent hurler has been scouted by several teams including the Phillies at a recent pitching session. Philadelphia evaluating the eight-time All-Star is a sign that they could take him up off of the free-agent scrap heap.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Scherzer is in the waning stage of his MLB career. Nevertheless, the 40-year-old talent sported a respectable 3.95 ERA in 2024 although he only played in nine games. His 1.154 WHIP also proved his capability to still pitch efficiently at his age.

Scherzer could be a huge addition to the Phillies in 2025

As he approaches his age-41 campaign, coming off of $12.5 million earnings in 2024, Scherzer could be a seasoned veteran talent who can bring World Series championship experience to an ultra-talented Phillies unit that does not have a former champion in its core lineup a the present outside of Joe Ross, who won in 2019.

The Missouri native’s fastball has been on the decline over the last three seasons, by a total of nearly two mph, down to 92.5 mph this time around. Nevertheless, he can still make batters chase (36.4 percent), whiff (29.2 percent), and walk (5.6 percent) at great rates. Though he may be at the twilight of his tenure in the Majors, the Phillies could only benefit from having his arm ready to contribute at a cost-effective price.