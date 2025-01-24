Phillies in danger of losing star closer to Reds in free agency

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies could see a second premier talent from their bullpen depart in free agency any day now.

Reds could snag former Phillies star closer Carlos Estevez

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, free agent star closer Carlos Estevez is in serious discussions with a National League franchise looking to obtain his services this winter:

“The Cincinnati Reds are engaged in talks for free agent closer Carlos Estevez, who has saved 57 games the past two seasons,” Nightengale published on X on Wednesday night.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Estevez’s departure would hurt the Phillies & boost the Reds

Estevez was a man on a mission in 2024. The veteran talent who has played eight seasons in the MLB appeared in 54 contests last time out. Estevez boasted a career-low 2.45 ERA along with 26 saves for the Phillies.

He and 2024 All-Star Jeff Hoffman were instrumental out of Philadelphia’s relief unit last season. Hoffman departed for the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason, leaving a void in their eighth-inning slot. The Phillies do have Jose Alvarado as another closer they can deploy in the event that Estevez walks.

The Phillies’ relief unit would then place more onus on elite ninth-inning specialist Jordan Romano to return to dominant form for them. In turn, the Reds would inherit a talent in Estevez who could help them improve upon the 36 saves they notched last time out, which was the fifth-fewest among all teams.