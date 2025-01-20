Phillies invite Japanese All-Star righty to Spring Training

Credit: Mandi Wright-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies will examine an international All-Star ahead of next season in Spring Training.

Phillies to take a look at Koyo Aoyagi for pitching role

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki revealed on Saturday that the Phillies will evaluate Japanese pitcher Koyo Aoyagi this coming spring:

“They hope Koyo Aoyagi is the first step. The Phils on Friday night announced that Aoyagi will attend Spring Training in Clearwater, Fla., on a Minor League contract as a non-roster invitee. Aoyagi, 31, is a potential swing man for the Phillies, who open camp set in the rotation, but with one job available in the bullpen,” Zolecki wrote.

“Aoyagi is a right-hander who throws sidearm. He has pitched nine seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league, going 61-47 with a 3.08 ERA while throwing six complete games and three shutouts. He is a three-time All-Star (2019, ’21 and ’22) with the Hanshin Tigers.”

Phillies may have room for Aoyagi in their bullpen

Philadelphia’s rotation is ensured with 2024 National League Cy Young runner-up Zack Wheeler, 2024 All-Stars Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez, former All-Star Aaron Nola, and marquee offseason acquisition Jesus Luzardo. They also added veteran Joe Ross to round out their ensemble. Seeing that they have six men who are entrenched in their lineup, the Phillies could see if Aoyagi would be a fit as a backend option or deploy him out of their bullpen.

The Phillies’ relief unit took a hit this offseason with the departure of All-Star Jeff Hoffman. It could take another one, as closer Carlos Estevez is being courted by several teams in free agency. Aoyagi has one career save in nine years as a pro overseas. Philadelphia could cultivate his talents and see if he’d be suited for a sustained role in the later innings.