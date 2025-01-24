Braves agree to terms with Padres’ top free-agent outfielder

The Atlanta Braves had been having a relatively quiet offseason. They hadn’t made many impactful moves and lost some of their own players who hit the open market in Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Travis D’Arnaud, and others. On Thursday, however, Atlanta made sure to remind fans and other front offices that they are very much alive, signing a top free-agent outfielder.

Atlanta Braves reportedly sign Jurickson Profar to three-year deal

The Braves brought in a useful piece, signing former San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar. The versatile 31-year-old is expected to play left field in Atlanta but is capable of adapting to the infield and the outfield as the team needs.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the deal with the Braves will pay Profar a total of $42 million over the next three seasons, giving the player a nice, life-changing payday.

When Ronald Acuna Jr. returns from injury, the Braves will combine him with Profar, forming one of the best lineups in baseball. Those two, plus Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, Marcell Ozuna, Austin Riley, and Michael Harris will give Atlanta a top offense.

The Braves are getting a well-rounded player in Profar

Profar earned every penny of his contract with a stellar 2024 campaign with the San Diego Padres. He slashed .280/.380/.459 with the Friars, with 24 home runs and 10 stolen bases. He delivered a fantastic 139 wRC+ and 4.3 Wins Above Replacement (WAR), both career highs.

That on-base percentage will look very good at the top of the Braves’ lineup if that’s where they decide to use him. Profar has power, speed, athleticism, and a willingness to walk, in addition to his knowledge of the strike zone and defensive versatility.

He will turn 32 next month but is coming off the best season of his career and there is every reason to think he can stay at that level or somewhere near it for at least a couple of seasons.