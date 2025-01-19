Blue Jays still involved in the starting pitching market after missing out on Roki Sasaki

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays did everything in their power to land Japanese pitching star Roki Sasaki. They took on an ugly contract in Myles Straw just to earn an additional $2 million in international bonus pool money to increase their bid, they scouted him for months, they established relationships with the hurler’s inside circle, and it was all for nothing.

The Blue Jays also mounted failed pursuits of similarly talented stars, such as Corbin Burnes this year and Shohei Ohtani last season. While everyone is shook in Toronto, the front office is trying to move on and has made it clear they will keep pushing top-end talent.

The Blue Jays are still pursuing pitching talent

Experts believe that at least one between Pete Alonso and Anthony Santander will sign with the Blue Jays, for example. However, starting pitching remains very much an area of need:

“After missing out on Roki Sasaki, the Blue Jays ‘remain involved in’ the starting pitching market, Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith writes. While Toronto has been more primarily linked to hitters this winter, the Jays have also been actively considering several starters, including such notable names as Sasaki, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Blake Snell, Luis Severino, Nick Pivetta, and Jack Flaherty,” Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors wrote.

The Blue Jays could definitely use another top starter

The Jays rotation currently has Kevin Gausman, Jose Barrios, Bowden Francis, Chris Bassitt, and Yariel Rodriguez, with Alek Manoah on the injured list. It’s not a bad group but a guy like, say, Pivetta or Flaherty would significantly increase the Blue Jays’ ceiling.

Those two options remain on the market and could provide something close to ace performance, particularly Flaherty, if fully healthy. At this point, Blue Jays fans appreciate the effort but want to see actual results when it comes to free agency. They want some signings, and they want them now.