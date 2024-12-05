Phillies could add high-priced slugger to replace Alec Bohm on the hot corner

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Phillies could soon emerge as the clear-cut favorites to add star free agent third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason.

Phillies picked to sign FA Alex Bregman at $26M annually

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter predicted that Bregman may be in line to cash out on his next contract, which the Phillies could offer him if they successfully find a trade partner for their own All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm (h/t The Sporting News’ Peter Chawaga):

“A $26 million AAV would represent a solid raise and lucrative overall payday on a long-term deal, and if the Phillies can find the right deal to move Alec Bohm, they might be the favorites to land him,” Reuter added.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Phillies have been shopping Bohm for much of the offseason following his glaring second-half slump last season. Despite his efficient slugging, Philadelphia could benefit immensely from adding a former two-time World Series champion in Bregman to further their title pursuits.

Phillies: Bregman was outstanding on defense in 2024

The 30-year-old did not miss a beat in 2024. He was named a first-time Gold Glove Award winner thanks to his stellar defensive efforts headlined by his MLB-leading 103 putouts and American League-leading 242 assists, 23 double plays turned, and .972 fielding percentage at 3B.

Bregman’s experience & slugging could lift the Phillies to a title

At the plate, Bregman batted .260 along with a .768 OPS. His power was still there with 26 home runs on the campaign and his impact on winning was reflected in his 4.1 WAR.

Coming off of a five-year, $100 million deal with the Houston Astros, the New Mexico native could earn roughly $6 million more annually while playing for another legitimate contender over in the National League. Bregman would fortify the Phillies’ infield and give them a reliable bat that can help them overcome stiff NL competition, a la the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, and defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers next time out.