Phillies could add high-priced slugger to replace Alec Bohm on the hot corner

The Philadelphia Phillies could soon emerge as the clear-cut favorites to add star free agent third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason.
Phillies picked to sign FA Alex Bregman at $26M annually
Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter predicted that Bregman may be in line to cash out on his next contract, which the Phillies could offer him if they successfully find a trade partner for their own All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm (h/t The Sporting News’ Peter Chawaga):
“A $26 million AAV would represent a solid raise and lucrative overall payday on a long-term deal, and if the Phillies can find the right deal to move Alec Bohm, they might be the favorites to land him,” Reuter added.
The Phillies have been shopping Bohm for much of the offseason following his glaring second-half slump last season. Despite his efficient slugging, Philadelphia could benefit immensely from adding a former two-time World Series champion in Bregman to further their title pursuits.
Phillies: Bregman was outstanding on defense in 2024
The 30-year-old did not miss a beat in 2024. He was named a first-time Gold Glove Award winner thanks to his stellar defensive efforts headlined by his MLB-leading 103 putouts and American League-leading 242 assists, 23 double plays turned, and .972 fielding percentage at 3B.
- Phillies and Mariners have discussed trade involving Alec Bohm and Seattle’s top pitchers
- Phillies land star right-hander in recent mock trade
- Phillies could acquire superstar closer in win-win deal with Brewers
Bregman’s experience & slugging could lift the Phillies to a title
At the plate, Bregman batted .260 along with a .768 OPS. His power was still there with 26 home runs on the campaign and his impact on winning was reflected in his 4.1 WAR.
Coming off of a five-year, $100 million deal with the Houston Astros, the New Mexico native could earn roughly $6 million more annually while playing for another legitimate contender over in the National League. Bregman would fortify the Phillies’ infield and give them a reliable bat that can help them overcome stiff NL competition, a la the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, and defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers next time out.